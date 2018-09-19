Timothée Chalamet puts Steve Carell through emotional hell in the new trailer for Amazon’s drug addiction drama Beautiful Boy, but it appears both actors emerge from the rubble with Oscar-primed performances under their belt.

Directed by Broken Circle Breakdown helmer Felix Van Groeningen, Beautiful Boy is based on a memoir of the same name by Nic Sheff, whose real-life story of drug addiction gets the cinematic treatment in Chalamet’s hands. The film follows Sheff as he attempts to curb his dependence on meth while his divorced parents (Carell, Amy Ryan) and stepmother (Maura Tierney) desperately try to break the vicious cycle, too.

“There are moments that I look at him and I wonder who he is,” Carell says in the clip before footage of Sheff’s familial struggles — including particularly tense outbursts with his father as well as harrowing drug benders — flash onscreen. “I had such grand plans. He’d graduate from college, do something amazing. And now I just want him to not die.”

“It’s hard as hell to get sober. But, I love my family,” Chalamet says later in the clip between fleeting shots of his road to recovery. “I want them to be proud of me.”

Earlier this month, Beautiful Boy held its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, where the performances of Chalamet, Carell, and Tierney debuted to enthusiastic critical reviews. Following Chalamet’s Oscar-nominated breakout performance in Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 romance Call Me by Your Name, industry pundits have touted him as a potential acting player in the run-up to the 91st Academy Awards for his work in Beautiful Boy. Carell’s chops have also generated significant buzz on the festival trail, though Amazon has yet confirm category placement for the on-screen father-son pair.

Further boosting the film’s awards prospects is the prestigious awards profile of production company Plan B, the outfit which Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner have steered toward Oscar success in the past with films like 12 Years a Slave, The Big Short, and Moonlight.

Amazon will release Beautiful Boy to theaters on Oct. 12. Watch the film’s new trailer above.