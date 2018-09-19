The 2018 Telluride Horror Show is announcing its first wave of films today and EW has the exclusive details.

New movies being shown at this year’s event include the zombie-musical Anna and the Apocalypse, the technology-driven psychological thriller Cam, the Shane Carruth-starring The Dead Center, and director Jonas Åkerlund’s inspired-by-real-events Lords of Chaos, about the Norwegian black metal music scene of the early ’90s. This year’s event will also be hosting a special 30th anniversary presentation of the cult classic Killer Klowns From Outer Space at which director Stephen Chiodo will be present and participating in a conversation following the film.

Other guests attending this year’s Telluride Horror Show include authors Jeremy Robert Johnson (Skullcrack City) and Paul Tremblay (The Cabin at the End of the World, A Head Full of Ghosts).

“Okay, we’re coming up for air to share films and guests!” said Festival Director Ted Wilson, in a statement. “We know you’ve been anxiously awaiting news and we appreciate your patience. We’ve been dug in deep this year, working harder than ever to bring you an exciting and diverse line-up. In this first wave of announcements, there’s plenty to unpack, with the return of our guest author program, a very eclectic mix of anticipated features (a true cult classic, black metal mayhem, zombie Christmas musical, thrillers, comedies, ghost stories, dark suspenseful horrors), and the bulk of the incredible short films, featuring known alumni and plenty of newcomers. We could go on and on about this first wave but we invite you to explore it all. We’ve got to go back under — there’s still more to come and no sleep for us until the Horror Show rolls into Telluride!”

The Telluride Horror Show takes place in Telluride, CO., Oct. 12-14. More information can be found at the event’s official site.

Watch the trailer for Anna and the Apocalypse, above.