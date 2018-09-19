See Taissa Farmiga and Sebastian Stan in exclusive clip from We Have Always Lived in the Castle

The Nun and American Horror Story actress Taissa Farmiga seemingly continues her run of unnerving projects with the film We Have Always Lived in the Castle.

In this adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s 1962 mystery novel, two sisters (Farmiga, Alexandra Daddario) live secluded in a large manor and care for their deranged uncle (Crispin Glover). The rest of their family died five years before, under suspicious circumstances. When a cousin (Sebastian Stan) arrives to visit, family secrets and scandals are unraveled, and tragedy threatens to strike again.

We Have Always Lived in the Castle is directed by Stacie Passon (Concussion) and is executive produced by Michael Douglas.

The film has its world premiere this Saturday (3 p.m. PT) at the L.A. Film Festival.

Watch an exclusive clip from We Have Always Lived in the Castle, above.