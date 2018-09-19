The A Star Is Born trailer just got better thanks to Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the Muppets

Two weeks until Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born hits theaters and the internet has apparently gotten a bit impatient.

Enter the idle hands of Kevin T. Porter, an L.A.-based writer, comedian, and podcaster, who on Wednesday dropped the soon-to-be-viral video we didn’t know we needed — a shot-by-shot remake of the trailer, except starring Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

This other remake utilizes all the audio from the trailer that’s being shown widely now perfectly synched to clips from five films — Muppets Take Manhattan, The Muppet Movie, The Great Muppet Caper, The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted — and the 2015 eponymous TV show.

“I haven’t seen the movie yet but like most of America I fell in love with the trailer, especially the memes the trailer generated on Twitter,” Porter exclusively tells EW, adding he spent about three days editing the clip. “The only regret I have is that I wasn’t able to get a shot of Sam the Eagle as Sam Elliott.”

“Ultimately I’m just gunning for a job on the next Muppets TV show,” he says. “I’d gladly be Miss Piggy’s personal assistant. I’m definitely more of a Kermit, not the least of which is [because of] owning and playing a banjo of my own and waving my arms and screaming uncontrollably when I get excited about something.”

Like us watching this trailer.



