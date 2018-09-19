Queen Elizabeth's legacy keeps Meghan Markle 'busy' in Queen of the World documentary trailer

The new trailer for HBO’s latest documentary feature takes audiences inside the British Royal Family as she prepares to pass her prestigious baton of leadership from one generation to the next.

Judging by the brief teaser for Queen of the World — set to premiere Oct. 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET on the subscription network — released Wednesday, the film offers fly-on-the-wall insights into Queen Elizabeth II’s daily role as a figure on the global cultural stage, while also chronicling the 92-year-old’s personal relationships with the likes of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the Countess of Wessex.

“If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don’t panic,” Prince Harry says to a group of visitors in the brief teaser. “I know you do. We all do!”

Later, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is seen preparing to uphold Elizabeth’s proper legacy ahead of the Royal Wedding earlier this summer.

“53 countries, oh my goodness,” she tells an off-camera companion as she views her wedding veil, which featured blooms from 53 Commonwealth territories (as well as one for her home state of California and another for Kensington Palace). “It’ll keep us busy!”

Filmed over the course of approximately one year with unprecedented access to The Queen and her family, staff, and their various residences, the “this landmark documentary tells the story of how the Commonwealth has been a central focus and passion throughout Her Majesty’s life,” per a press release, which describes the Commonwealth as “an association of free and independent nations, the majority of which were formerly part of the British Empire.”

Queen of the World makes its royal procession to HBO on Monday, Oct. 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Watch the new teaser trailer above.