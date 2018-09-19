Here's when you can see the Downton Abbey movie

As Cora the Countess of Grantham once said, “Being tested only makes you stronger.” Keep that in mind, Downton Abbey fans, because we have some news that shall excite you and test your patience all at once: The Downton Abbey movie finally has a release date… but it’s 366 long days away.

The film, which was announced in July and will feature all the principal cast — including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Joanne Froggatt, and many, many more — will be released by by Focus Features in North America on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (International audiences will get to see it a week earlier, on Sept. 13.)

MASTERPIECE/PBS

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” said Focus chairman Peter Kujawski in a statement. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen next September.”

Though details of the plot have been scarce, Downton exec producer Gareth Neame did offer this (very vague, oh-so-vague!) description when the film was announced: “Julian’s script charms, thrills and entertains and in [exec producer] Brian Percival’s hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen.”

While the series finale in 2016 provided a happy-enough ending for the Crawley clan and their dedicated servants (read our recap here), we’re willing to see them all unhappy again… provided everything’s fixed by the end of two hours (2:20, tops). In the meantime, you can read everything we know about the Downton Abbey movie so far here.