Production company Queensbury Pictures announced Wednesday that shooting has wrapped on the new haunted house horror movie, The Girl on the Third Floor. The film stars former WWE Superstar Phil Brooks (a.k.a. CM Punk), who had a recurring role in the IFC series Maron and is also appearing in the Soska sisters’ upcoming remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid.

In the movie, Brooks plays Don Koch, a man who is failing as a husband. For years he has skated by on charm and charisma, until it nearly landed him in jail. He now views fixing up an old house as a chance to make up for past mistakes. Meanwhile, his wife, Liz Koch, is concerned about the renovation timeline as they have a baby on the way. With all this pressure it’s no wonder Don responds to the flirtations of an attractive stranger. As Don tears the house apart, seen in the exclusive first look photo below, it begins to tear him apart as well, revealing the rot behind the drywall.

Andy Goodwin Copyright 2018 Queensbury Pictures

The Girl on the Third Floor is the writing and directing debut of Travis Stevens, who is best known as the producer of Cheap Thrills, Starry Eyes, We Are Still Here, the Rami Malek-starring Buster’s Mal Heart, and the documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune, among other projects. The film’s cast also includes Trieste Dunn, Elissa Dowling, and newcomer Sarah Brooks. Dan Martin (High Rise, Lord of Chaos) is creating the film’s special make-up and creature effects. Producers on the movie include Greg Newman, Giles Edwards, Nicola Goelzhauser, and Stevens.

The Girl on the Third Floor was shot in the Chicago suburb of Frankfort, Ill., in an allegedly haunted house.

“I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to take on the lead role in Girl on the Third Floor,” said Brooks in a statement. “I’m a longtime personal fan of genre films and this project was an absolute natural fit for me.”

“After many years nurturing the creative vision of other talented storytellers, I’m both grateful and humbled to receive the support of Queensbury Pictures, MPI Media, and all the cast and crew who have crossed the threshold of this very strange, incredibly beautiful, and unflinchingly terrifying house,” Stevens said.

“Phil Brooks has proven his abilities as an actor outside of the ring and is a natural fit for the lead,” said Newman. “His range and performance will surely delight and surprise those who know him best from his athletic career. We’re thrilled and honored to have him on the project.”