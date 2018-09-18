Henry Golding, Emilia Clarke to star in Emma Thompson-penned holiday rom-com

Henry Golding is about to give Emilia Clarke his heart — but the very next day, will she give it away?

EW has confirmed that the Crazy Rich Asians leading man and Game of Thrones’ own Mother of Dragons are on board to star in Last Christmas, a holiday rom-com written by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings.

Paul Feig will direct the Universal project, which promises to reunite him with Golding after the two recently collaborated on A Simple Favor.

Speaking to the U.K.’s Radio Times in July, Kimmings said Last Christmas was inspired by the Wham! earworm of the same name, and even received George Michael’s blessing before his death in 2016. A Universal spokesperson declined to comment on Kimmings’ remarks and said the studio is “keeping details under wraps.”

A release date and further information is still to come, though Golding suggested in a tweet Tuesday that the film will shoot in London at the end of the year.

