First Captain Marvel trailer introduces Brie Larson's high-flying hero

Meet Carol Danvers.

The first trailer for Captain Marvel debuted Tuesday on Good Morning America, introducing Brie Larson as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest hero.

Marvel first teased the part-human, part-alien character in Avengers: Infinity War, when Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury paged her in the end-credits scene. But the trailer is the first look at Captain Marvel in action — and it’s a powerful introduction to the MCU’s first solo female hero.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind) directed the film, which centers on Carol — an Air Force pilot in the ’90s who gains extraordinary powers after she’s infused with Kree alien DNA. When we first meet her, she’s crash landing on Earth, right in the middle of a still-open Blockbuster. (Doesn’t get much more ’90s than that.)

Before long, she crosses paths with Jackson’s de-aged Nick Fury, who still has both his eyes and is still pretty low on the S.H.I.E.L.D. ladder. He can tell that wherever she came from, she’s a fighter. (There’s even a shot of him using a pager — perhaps the same one we saw at the end of Infinity War?)

“War is a universal language,” he tells her. “I know a renegade soldier when I see one. Never occurred to me that one might come from above.”

That war is the Kree-Skrull War, an intergalactic conflict between two alien races. On the Kree side, Jude Law plays the commander of Starforce, an elite intergalactic military team. As for the Skrulls, they’re led by Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos — a bright-green baddie who uses his shape-shifting abilities to infiltrate Earth.

Carol has been working as a member of Starforce, and there are multiple shots of what looks like Hala, the Kree home planet. But she finds herself still drawn to Earth, even if she apparently can’t remember why. “I keep having these memories,” she says, as scenes and flashbacks mix together of her in battle, in training for the Air Force, and as a little girl.

The trailer then moves through a series of rapid shots, and we get glimpses of Lashana Lynch as Carol’s Air Force best friend Maria Rambeau, Carol wearing her iconic helmet from the comics, and the return of Lee Pace’s Ronan the Accuser from Guardians of the Galaxy. (It’s also our first look at a de-aged Clark Gregg as young Phil Coulson!)

But the trailer ends on Carol, generating massive amounts of energy and warning, “I’m not what you think I am.” Marvel has reiterated that Carol is the most powerful hero the MCU has ever seen — and this trailer sure looks to be proof of that.

In addition to the trailer, Marvel and Disney also released the film’s first poster, borrowing the tagline from Carol’s recent comics run: “Higher. Further. Faster.” (And in the bottom left, comics fans will be pleased to note a cat tail — or is it a Flerken?)

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel will hit theaters on March 8, 2019. Watch the trailer above, and check out EW’s full, frame-by-frame breakdown here.