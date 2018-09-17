Mary Poppins Returns reveals first full magic-filled trailer

Ma-ry Pop-pins is back! Above is the first full trailer for Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, showcasing Emily Blunt taking over the role of P.L. Travers’ quintessential English nanny character.

The trailer gives a first look at some of the film’s musical sequences, including scenes that mix live action and animation just like in the 1964 original.

The sequel that’s been 54 years in the making re-introduces the Banks family’s children, Jane and Michael (Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw), now all grown up and with kids of their own. When tragedy strikes, Mary Poppins (Blunt) returns to help the family get their priorities back on track.

Original star Julie Andrews declined to appear in the new movie, but her costar Dick Van Dyke, 92, does have a small role in the film (and he’s revealed in the new trailer). Also on board are Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack the lamplighter, Meryl Streep as Mary’s cousin Topsy, Colin Firth as Michael’s boss, and Angela Lansbury as the Balloon Woman. The film is directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago) and written by David Magee (Finding Neverland).

Mary Poppins Returns will released on Dec. 19. Two days later, five big-event movies are also schedule to be released, creating what will doubtless be the most competitive box office weekend of the year.