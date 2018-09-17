Disney has a live-action version of The Little Mermaid in the works.

This movie is very much not that.

This is Mermaid’s Song, an upcoming horror film take on Hans Christian Anderson’s classic tale starring Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon (who played Ramsay Bolton in the HBO series).

The official description: “The film is set during the 1930s Depression and tells of young Charlotte, who is struggling to keep the family business afloat. We’re not sure if that’s supposed to be a pun or not, but description continued: “When gangster Randall [Rheon] offers to pay off the family debt he demands some illegal changes to the business. But Charlotte, like her mother before her, is a mermaid capable of controlling humans with nothing but her voice, which creates a battle between all of those who want Charlotte’s magical powers for themselves.”

Here’s a closer look at the mermaid from the trailer:

October Coast

The film also stars Katelyn Mager and Brendan Taylor. Mermaid’s Song premieres on VOD this Tuesday.