Claire Foy is unrecognizable in new The Girl in the Spider's Web trailer

A new trailer for The Girl in the Spider’s Web is here, and it has Claire Foy spinning a whole new look.

The star of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown dons a cropped hairstyle, a nose piercing, and — of course — a dragon tattoo in the trailer for the upcoming action flick. Foy takes on the role of Lisbeth Salander, made famous in Stieg Larsson’s novels and previously played on-screen by Rooney Mara and Noomi Rapace.

Based on the novel by David Lagercrantz, The Girl in the Spider’s Web sees the hacker (Foy) team up with journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Sverrir Gudnason) to take on a case that brings a whole lot of past drama back into her life as she attempts to track down “an abomination” and delivers vengeance to a CEO who “beat up two prostitutes, but then got acquitted in court.”

Horror movie veteran Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs the flick, which weaves its ways into theaters Nov. 9.

Watch the trailer above.