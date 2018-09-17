Dan Stevens joins a cult in trailer for horror-thriller Apostle

Set in 1905, Apostle stars Dan Stevens (Legion) as a prodigal son named Thomas Richardson who returns home to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back at any cost, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where the cult lives under the leadership of the charismatic Prophet Malcolm (Michael Sheen). As Thomas infiltrates the island’s community, he learns that the corruption of mainland society that they claim to reject has infested the cult’s ranks nonetheless — and uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined.

Apostle is written and directed by Gareth Evans — who brought us 2011’s mighty action film The Raid — and costars Lucy Boynton, Mark Lewis Jones, Bill Milner, Kristine Froseth, and Paul Higgins. The film will have its world premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest and will be released Oct. 12 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer for Apostle, above.