In the World War II-set drama Werewolf, eight children from Gross-Rosen concentration camp find a hiding place in a nearby abandoned orphanage, deep within the forest. After escaping the horrors of war, these feral children strive to return to a normal life, but suddenly, their idyllic, peaceful quietness is interrupted. Encroaching from all sides within the forest are wolfhounds. Released by SS officers before the liberation of Gross-Rosen, these bloodthirsty animals — taught to brutalize and kill prisoners with extreme precision — surround the orphanage.

Werewolf is directed by Polish director Adrian Panek and is playing at this month’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, Tx.

Exclusively watch the film’s intense, expletive-featuring, trailer above and check out the poster for Werewolf, below.