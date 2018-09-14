Jean Smart reveals her favorite line that was cut from A Simple Favor

Tim Stack
September 14, 2018 at 03:38 PM EDT

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

This weekend, Paul Feig’s new comic thriller A Simple Favor opens in theaters. Along with stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, the film features a sterling supporting cast including Jean Smart as Blake’s loony mother.

In the film, suburban cool mom Emily (Lively) goes missing and her new BFF, Stephanie (Kendrick), tries to uncover the mystery of her disappearance. Stephanie’s investigation leads her to Emily’s mother, played by Smart. Saying too much more would spoil the many surprises of the twisty Favor.

EW REVIEW: A Simple Favor is a twisty, Hitchcockian thriller laced with dark humor

Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike asked Smart about the film and Feig’s foray into darker territory. Smart admitted the film is still very funny but the Bridesmaids director ended up cutting her favorite line in the film.

“It was one of those lines he just threw at me on the set and said, ‘Oh say this! Say this!’,” Smart reveals. “She says, ‘I look terrible in Givenchy. Why the f*** did I order that?'”

Watch the video above for more. A Simple Favor is now playing.

