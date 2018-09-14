Halloween and Suspiria to screen at Beyond Fest

The genre film festival Beyond Fest caused a furor among West Coast horror fans a couple of weeks back with the announcement that this year’s Los Angeles-based event will feature a 13-film David Cronenberg retrospective, and that the Canadian director will be in attendance at several of the screenings. But organizers of the gathering, which runs Sept. 26-Oct. 9 at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre, are not resting on their (presumably virus-infected) Cronenbergian laurels.

The full lineup for the festival was announced Friday, and it’s packed with all manner of madness and mayhem. Among the new films on the schedule are Drew Goddard’s starry thriller Bad Times at the El Royale, the Aubrey Plaza-led comedy An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn, and Luca Guadagnino’s much-anticipated remake of Dario Argento’s horror classic Suspiria, which will screen twice for free at the nearby Cinerama Dome. Meanwhile, David Gordon Green’s upcoming sequel Halloween will be celebrated with a special “Halloween Day,” which will feature a triple bill of Gordon’s movie, John Carpenter’s original 1978 film, and Black Christmas — as well as a recording of the Shock Waves podcast with guest Nick Castle, who portrayed Michael Myers in Carpenter’s movie.

The Beyond Fest lineup also boasts an array of vintage movies, including The Monster Squad, which will be screened with the documentary Wolfman’s Got Nards, and Flash Gordon, which will be shown on a double bill with the doc Life After Flash, about actor Sam Jones.

Finally, Eli Roth will present an episode from his upcoming series AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror, along with the West Coast premiere of the restored slasher film Maniac. Roth will also conduct a discussion with that movie’s director, William Lustig.

More details about this year’s Beyond Fest can be found at the festival website.