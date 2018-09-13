Night of the Living Dead returning to theaters this Halloween

They’re coming to get you, Barbara!

Again!!!

Fathom Events announced today that the company will be hosting 50th anniversary cinema screenings of a restored version of director George A. Romero’s classic zombie film Night of the Living Dead on Oct. 24 and 25. The restoration of the horror classic was supervised by Romero himself, prior to his death in 2017, who worked with the film’s sound engineer Gary Streiner to restore and remaster the movie in 4K Ultra HD from the original camera negative.

Night of the Living Dead concerns a group of people trapped in a remote farmhouse surrounded by cannibalistic undead ghouls. The film effectively invented the modern zombie movie, inspiring countless imitations and five Romero-directed sequels.

“George A. Romero’s film has never looked better, and we are proud to present this dazzling new restoration to film lovers and horror fans,” said Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations Tom Lucas in a statement.

More details about the Night of the Living Dead screenings can be found at the Fathom Events website.