John Carpenter's Halloween returning to theaters for 40th anniversary

Clark Collis
September 13, 2018 at 10:00 PM EDT

The Boogeyman will most definitely be making his presence felt in cinemas this fall. It has been announced that John Carpenter’s classic horror film Halloween is returning to the big screen for its 40th anniversary, beginning Sept. 27.

The 1978 film introduced both the iconic masked killer Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis’ beleaguered babysitter Laurie Strode. Both characters will feature in director David Gordon Green’s upcoming direct sequel to Carpenter’s movie, which is also called Halloween and will be released Oct. 19.

The version of the original Halloween to be screened in select theaters has been remastered and restored by Dean Cundey, the film’s cinematographer.

“I’m thrilled to have the original make its way back into theaters, as we prepare for the release of the sequel,” Carpenter said in a statement. “Having both back in theaters this fall is remarkable.”

Mark Rupp, managing director of CineLife Entertainment, which is releasing Carpenter’s film, added, “We are thrilled to be a part of the 40th anniversary celebration, working with Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films to bring the most fear-provoking and enduring horror movies of all time to cinema screens around the globe.”

Watch a trailer for the Halloween re-release above.

