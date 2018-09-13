Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell thinks a younger actor should take over role of Ash

Last April, Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell announced that he had retired from playing the Deadite-battling Ash Williams following Starz’s cancellation of Ash vs. Evil Dead. So, does that mean the end of the franchise? Not if Campbell has his way.

Speaking to EW earlier this week, the actor revealed that he would like to see a more youthful thespian take over his signature role.

“I’d be perfectly fine if they find some young Ash, do some new incarnation, let some other poor bastard get covered in blood,” said Campbell. “It’s all good.”

Campbell also suggested the possibility of combining characters from Ash vs. Evil with those featured in the 2013 Evil Dead remake.

“I hope there are very many variations of Evil Dead,” he said. “You’ve got the leftover characters from the series, you’ve got the characters from the remake that we did a few years ago. You can intersect universes.”

Finally, Campbell confirmed that he is reprising the role of Ash for an upcoming video game.

“We’re doing a sort of immersive video game of the new incarnation of it,” he said. “So, I’m still voicing the guy.”

Campbell will next be seen playing a property developer on the AMC show Lodge 49.