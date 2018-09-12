The Coen Brothers head back West in Netflix's The Ballad of Buster Scruggs trailer

Joel and Ethan Coen, a.k.a. the Coen Brothers, are spinning a six-part anthological tale in Netflix’s new trailer for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, continuing the duo’s fascination with Westerns after True Grit and No Country For Old Men.

What began as a planned television series now arrives as a series of stories set against the backdrop of the old frontier.

Many familiar faces populate the project, from James Franco and Brendan Gleeson to Zoe Kazan and Liam Neeson, and at the center of it all is Tim Blake Nelson as the titular Buster Scruggs. The various segments include stories about bank robbers, a theater troupe, gold miners, and more.

The film screened at the Venice Film Festival for critics, who called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs a mixture of “disturbing,” “hilarious,” and “a charming footnote in the Coens’ career.” It’s the latest effort on Netflix’s part to strengthen its presence during awards season; another raved about title coming down the line from the streaming giant is Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs will premiere on Netflix this Nov. 16.