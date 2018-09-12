A new deleted scene from the upcoming Blu-ray release of Solo: A Star Wars Story features a callback to the 1977 original.

Remember when Han and Luke disguise themselves as stormtroopers to infiltrate the Death Star and rescue Princess Leia? Han engages in some stilted banter over the Imperial intercom:

“We’re fine. We’re all fine here, now, thank you,” Han says to the unseen officer. “Uh, how are you?”

“We’re sending a squad up!”

Solo replies: “Negative! Negative! We had a reactor leak here. Give us a few minutes to lock it down. It’s a large leak … Very dangerous.”

“Who is this?” the officer demands. “What’s your operating number?”

Solo obliterates the intercom with his blaster. “It was a boring conversation anyway.”

In the new clip from Solo, Alden Ehrenreich’s version of the galactic scoundrel disobeys a superior’s order to eject from his crippled TIE Fighter, choosing to crash-land the smoking, out-of-control craft instead.

He clicks off the headset ordering him to stop. “This conversation is over!”

Some things never change.

The scene was the connecting tissue that shows how Han managed to wash out of the Imperial Academy as a pilot, ending up instead on the mud-soaked battleground of Mimban.

“I still can’t decide if you’re brave or stupid,” the commodore tells him during the ensuing court martial.

“I like to think I’m a little of both,” Han replies.

He insists he’s not trying to be a hero. But Han just can’t help himself. Being a good guy is his destiny.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is available as a digital download on Friday and debuts on Blu-ray on Sept. 25.