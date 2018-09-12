Henry Cavill out as Superman? Actor not currently planned for more films

Is Henry Cavill hanging up his cape?

The Man of Steel star is reportedly finished as Warner Bros.’ Superman. THR reports that Cavill is no longer in the role after talks broke down for a cameo appearance in the upcoming Shazam!

Zack Snyder/Vero

Sources tell EW the issue isn’t quite so black and white. Cavill isn’t currently slated for any new Warner Bros. titles as Superman — the only Superman-verse title on deck right now is a big-screen take on Supergirl — but that that’s also been the case for a while and doesn’t mean that things couldn’t still change. If we had to bet on an outcome, however, a creative reset seems most likely.

Cavill played Superman across three titles — 2013’s Man of Steel, 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League, the last of which was particularly poorly received and set the stage for a change in strategy at the studio in regards to its DC titles. Cavill’s next project is starring in Netflix’s The Witcher fantasy series.

Warner Bros. still has several non-Superman titles in the works. In addition to Shazam! and a Supergirl project, there’s December’s Aquaman and 2019’s Wonder Woman: 1984.

UPDATE: Cavill’s manager had this to say and, like our sourcing above, keeps the door open:

Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today. — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) September 12, 2018

UPDATE II: A Warner Bros. spokesperson issued this statement on the matter: “While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”