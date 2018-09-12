Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark casts Breaking Bad star

Stock up on your Depends because the book series that spooked an entire generation of Millennial children has brought in more talent to make the cinematic adaptation equally chilling.

Breaking Bad‘s Dean Norris, having a jaunt in Stephen King’s world in Under the Dome, joins the movie cast with Patriot‘s Gil Bellows and Into the Badland‘s Lorraine Toussaint.

Guillermo del Toro has a fondness for both fantastical and horrifying creatures. Now the Oscar winner who convinced Alfonso Cuaron Harry Potter was cool lends his mind for the screenplay he co-wrote with Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, Patrick Melton, and Marcus Dunstan. Del Toro also produces with Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, J. Miles Dale, and Elizabeth Grave.

“Lorraine, Gil and Dean are exceptionally talented actors who also happen to be game for all of the creepy madness that this film entails,” director André Øvredal (The Autopsy of Jane Doe) said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have them aboard our macabre little train.”

Currently filming in Toronto, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark “follows a group of teens who must solve the mystery surrounding a wave of spectacularly horrific deaths in their small town.”

Javier Botet — the actor behind the movie monsters of Mama, The Slender Man, Alien: Covenant, The Conjuring 2, and Mara — confirmed to EW he’s filming a role in the film.

Other passengers on the “macabre little train” include Zoe Colletti (Annie), Michael Garza (Wayward Pines), Austin Abrams (Brad’s Status), Gabriel Rush (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Austin Zajur (Kidding), and Natalie Ganzhorn (Make it Pop).