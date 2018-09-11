Hilary Swank and Taissa Farmiga reflect on the Time's Up movement

“This has been a long time coming,” Hilary Swank says of the Time’s Up movement.

While promoting What They Had at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Swank visited the PEOPLE and EW video suite alongside her cast and touched on the impact of the movement. “When you think of the teens’ when women were struggling for the right to vote and banding together, I think this has brought women together again in a really healthy way to support one another,” she remarks. “The pendulum had to go way over here so people really could understand the plight.”

Swank then noted that she’s happy for co-star Taissa Farmiga’s generation who will hopefully not encounter such experiences moving forward.

“I’ve only had good experiences,” replied Farmiga. “The change is starting to happen, and there’s still so far to go. But i think it says something that I can say I’ve had a really good experience working as a woman in film and TV and in this industry. I’m sure there are people who are my age or newer than I am and they haven’t had good experiences, but as Hilary’s saying, we’re here for each other.”

What They Had hits theaters October 19. Watch the clip above for more.