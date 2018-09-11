Disney reveals its Black Panther Oscar nomination wish list

type Movie Genre Action Adventure release date 02/16/18 performer Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis director Ryan Coogler mpaa PG-13

Disney has figured out which Oscars it targeting for Black Panther. Apparently, it’s basically all of them.

The studio has released its For Your Consideration list for the Marvel hit that reveals who has been submitted in what categories for next year’s Academy Awards.

©Marvel Studios 2018

The list includes Best Picture (duh), Best Director (Ryan Coogler), Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Best Supporting Actor (with scene-stealing shoo-in for a nomination Michael B. Jordan going up against costars Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Sterling K. Brown, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis) and Best Supporting Actress (also super competitive with Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Angela Bassett all being submitted).

There’s also Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Film Editing, Costume Design, Visual Effects, Original Score and Original Song (for “All the Stars”).

Absent from the list is, of course, the newly created and then totally scrapped forever “postponed” Popular Film category, which the Academy announced and then walked back a month later following mockery and backlash.

This marks the first time Marvel has made a serious Best Picture push for one of its films. No MCU title has yet won an Oscar (though they’ve received nine nominations over their collective run so far). DC Comics titles, however, have. Embarrassingly enough, the much-derided Suicide Squad won (for makeup and hairstyling in 2017). Also, very deservedly, Heath Ledger won a posthumous Best Supporting Actor award for his portrayal of The Joker in 2008’s The Dark Knight.