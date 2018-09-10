The Mind's Eye director making 'psychotropic' supernatural thriller Dragged Into Sunlight

Up-and-coming horror director Joe Begos has announced that his next project is a supernatural thriller called Dragged Into Sunlight. The film, which Begos has already shot, stars Dora Madison (Friday Night Lights) as a brilliant painter who is facing the worst creative block of her life. She turns to anything she can to complete her masterpiece, spiraling into a hallucinatory hellscape of drugs, sex, and murder in the sleazy underbelly of Los Angeles.

The Dragged Into Sunlight cast also includes Tru Collins, Rhys Wakefield, George Wendt, Abraham Benrubi, Chris McKenna, Graham Skipper, and Jeremy Gardner. Begos is producing the film with Josh Ethier for Channel 83 Films. The filmmaker previously directed 2013’s alien invasion film Almost Human and 2015’s psychokinesis thriller, The Mind’s Eye.

“I was always interested in making a film that walked the line between paranoia, hallucination, and nightmares and this story allowed me to explore those ideas and create something that I hope is very psychotropic in nature,” Begos tells EW. “I was mainlining a steady rotation of Abel Ferrara and Gaspar Noé from the writing process up through the production process, as I was looking to evoke to feeling of early 1970’s independent cinema — dirty, fast, dangerous, anything goes.”