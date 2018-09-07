Wonder Woman 1984's Chris Pine responds to viral Breakfast Club cast photo

type Movie release date 11/01/19 performer Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig director Patty Jenkins distributor Warner Bros. Genre Superhero

When you go through World War I and battle mythological deities together, you’re bound to form a bond.

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins and her stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal became viral sensations — and for something other than the fact that they’re celebrities — when they palled around the sequel’s set and recreated the classic Breakfast Club image.

“I didn’t realize there was a big response to it,” Pine said in the PEOPLE/EW studio at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he’s promoting his new film Outlaw King. “That was just everyone playing around on set one day, I think. If you spend 17 hours on set anywhere, you want to have a laugh.”

The Breakfast Club came out in theaters in 1985. So, in terms of what’s going on in the DC cinematic universe, if Wonder Woman herself saw posters of the movie around town in the ’80s, the Thmysciran could also be a fan.

It’s good to see the gang getting along because pretty soon they’ll be at each other’s throats. Wiig portrays Cheetah, an iconic Wonder Woman villain in the comics. We don’t know who Pascal is playing yet, but fans have their suspicions — and some of them are not good.

Wonder Woman 1984 will open in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.