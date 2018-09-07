Rob Zombie's 13 Nights of Halloween returning to HDNet Movies

Rob Zombie has been resurrected! Or, more accurately, EW can exclusively reveal that, for the second year in a row, the director, musician, and horror movie nut will be hosting Rob Zombie’s 13 Nights of Halloween on HDNet Movies as he presents a baker’s dozen fright flicks every evening at 9 p.m. ET, from Oct. 19-31.

This time around, the small screen screaming will commence with Zombie’s own 2012 shocker The Lords of Salem and end on Halloween night itself with Flatliners. Inbetween, Zombie will introduce The Blair Witch Project, Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2, Zombie Strippers, The Fourth Kind, Pandorum, Bubba Ho-Tep, The Evil Dead, Natural Born Killers, The Eye, 1972’s The Last House on the Left, and Angel Heart.

Watch the trailer for The Lords of Salem, above.