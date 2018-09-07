Matthew McConaughey is an acid-tripping Beach Bum in trailer for Harmony Korine film

Matthew McConaughey — the revitalized Oscar-winning Matthew McConaughey — is back doing stoner comedies. Although this one from Spring Breakers director Harmony Korine is like if the True Detective version of McConaughey decided to get together with the Dazed and Confused one to do some acid. It’s still prestigious, but you can also expect an “alright, alright, alright” out of it.

In the first trailer for The Beach Bum, McConaughey embraces his long, blonde California beach locks again as Moondog, who dresses like “sh—” and acts like he’s “from another dimension.” The film is about his misadventures alongside characters played by Snoop Dogg, Zac Efron, Isla Fisher, Martin Lawrence, and Jimmy Buffett.

Remember these photos of Efron? Yup, this is that movie.

The trailer is light on actual plot, but instead just trips through Moondog’s day-to-day antics of drinking, getting high, driving away from the cops, and lounging on boats. His mantra is to “suck the nectar” out of life, only it’s said with a few more F-bombs.

Korine previously described The Beach Bum as “a wild, audacious ride” and Moondog as “a rebellious charmer in this fast-paced, uplifting and irreverent comedy.”

The film will be released on March 22, 2019. So enjoy this teaser trailer in the meantime.