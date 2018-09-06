John Carpenter says new Halloween film is best since his original movie

type Movie Genre Horror release date 10/19/18 performer Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak director David Gordon Green distributor Universal mpaa R

Given that John Carpenter is overseeing the soundtrack for the new Halloween movie (out Oct. 19), the legendary filmmaker may not be entirely unbiased when it comes to David Gordon Green’s sequel. Regardless, Carpenter gives Green’s work two thumbs-up in a just-released clip, which mixes footage from the new film with interview material.

“This is as good as I’ve seen since we did the first movie,” says Carpenter, who both directed and co-wrote 1978’s original Halloween.

Franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis also has high praise for the movie in the clip.

“It is intense, just brutal,” says the actress, who is reprising her signature role of the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode in Green’s film.

Halloween costars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Toby Huss, among others.

