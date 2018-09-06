Burt Reynolds had not shot role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Burt Reynolds had not yet filmed his role in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood prior to his death, EW has learned. In May, it was reported that the actor was in talks to play George Spahn, the blind rancher who owned the property that Charles Manson and his followers were living on when they hatched their infamous murders. Reynolds died Thursday in Florida, according to his manager. He was age 82.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Brad Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. They’re both struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to be released on July 26, 2019.