Celebrities pay tribute to legendary actor Burt Reynolds

Stars are paying tribute to Legendary actor and heartthrob Burt Reynolds following his death on Thursday.

Reynolds rose to fame in the ’70s and ’80s with a slew of box office hits including the Cannonball Run and Smokey and the Bandit films. His good looks and easy charm soon propelled him to sex symbol status as the blockbusters kept on coming. In later years, Reynolds moved into television where he starred in long-running sitcom Evening Shade for which he won an Emmy. But the actor wasn’t done with movies; in the late ’90s, Reynolds returned to the big screen playing porn producer in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights. He was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance.

After the news broke of the 82-year-old icon’s death, fans shared statements and paid their respects to the late Reynolds on social media, including many celebrities. See a selection of the tributes below.

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

I met Burt Reynolds once in a video store in the 90s before he did “Boogie Nights.” He was by himself and no one seemed to notice him. I said, “I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment.” He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.” — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

This has broken my heart. I loved #BurtReynolds. #BestLittleWhoreHouseInTexas was my favorite of his films. Losing so many heroes. This sucks. It really sucks. https://t.co/5357j5B4op — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 6, 2018

Beyond sad to hear of the passing of such a legend… RIP sir 💔😢 Burt Reynolds, Movie Star Who Played It for Grins, Dies at 82 – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/ynSJzzqZnx — Kristen Renton (@KristenRenton) September 6, 2018

Had the pleasure of meeting Burt Reynolds at a charity do once. He was surprisingly down to earth, and VERY funny. — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) September 6, 2018

Sending my love to Burt Reynolds’ family. May he rest in peace. He was one of my Dad’s favorites. He brought a lot of joy into our lives. — Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds, top movie star in the world in the '70's pic.twitter.com/T86X7gjHW9 — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Another one of my all time favorites growing up. Thanks for the memories. I met Burt a few times at his theatre in Jupiter. Such an engaging and funny guy plus a huge mentor to young actors in Jupiter. His Carson shows were hilarious. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/ikUM9s5pdr — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2018

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds, movie star who played it for grins, dies at 82. Burt! Met him on Burn Notice. He was the real deal. It was an honor to work with him and get to know the man a little bit. Ride on, Bandit! https://t.co/oag9ZC3pqR — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) September 6, 2018

As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go… https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 6, 2018

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. "Just watch ol' Bandit run." pic.twitter.com/L4NlRyqahb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 6, 2018