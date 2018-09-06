type Movie release date 10/05/18 performer Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga director Bradley Cooper distributor Warner Bros. mpaa R

After receiving rave reviews at its Venice Film Festival world premiere, it’s safe to say that anticipation for A Star Is Born is at fever pitch level.

Well, this will probably crank that up a notch.

EW and PEOPLE are premiering an exclusive new sneak peek from the Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga musical drama, out Oct. 5.

The footage opens with a scene shortly after Jackson (Cooper) and Ally (Gaga) first meet in the gay bar where Ally sings. They go for drinks and you begin to see the two bond. The movie is filled with huge musical numbers but also intimate scenes with the pair, showcasing the chemistry between Cooper and Gaga.

It’s a bond the actors felt immediately when they met. “Before I knew it, I was making him spaghetti and meatballs,” says Gaga. “It felt right. I was really kind of willing to do anything to show the studio and to show him that I had what it took to play this role.” Adds Cooper, “She didn’t have to show me. We made this sort of decision that first time at her house that we wanted to do the movie together. And we shook hands on it, and then it was just about ‘Okay, here we go,’ and started a long journey. She knows everything about me — everything. There is not one thing she doesn’t know, and I believe the same for me.”

But you also see Ally talk about her insecurities and the obstacles she faces in Hollywood based on her looks.

Gaga told EW this was something she also encountered when first entering the industry. “Oh, yeah. I mean, when I wrote my earliest hits, people were trying to take my songs and give them to other people,” she says. “I was, like, clutching to them for dear life, thinking, ‘I finally wrote a hit. I can’t give it away.’ I was not the prettiest girl in the room. I was a little weird, and I liked being weird. I didn’t like to be sexual in a way that other pop stars or pop groups were. I was my own thing. It’s heartbreaking, because you feel like ‘Why am I not enough?'”