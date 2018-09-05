Willem Dafoe brings Vincent van Gogh's vision to life in 'At Eternity's Gate' trailer

Willem Dafoe is here to paint a vivid picture of Vincent van Gogh’s life in the first trailer for biopic At Eternity’s Gate.

The Oscar-nominated actor stars as the renowned Dutch painter in Julian Schnabel’s (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly) impressionistic biopic about the final days of Vincent van Gogh (Dafoe)’s life. The trailer for At Eternity’s Gate takes the audience inside the troubled mind of the famed artist as he questions his abilities, faces ridicule and skepticism and creates his iconic art.

CBS Films

“A grain of madness is the best of art,” says Dafoe as van Gogh, who suffered from psychotic episodes and delusions, and famously cut off part of his ear in anger — an incident which ended his friendship with fellow artist Paul Gauguin played by Oscar Isaac in this rendition. Rupert Friend, Emmanuelle Seigner and Mads Mikkelsen also take on supporting roles.

At Eternity’s Gate is set to close the NY Film Festival on Oct. 12 at Manhattan’s Alice Tully Hall and will be released in select theaters on Nov. 16.