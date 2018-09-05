Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne create an Instant Family in first trailer

For Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne becoming parents in Instant Family means bloody basketball games, finding inappropriate photos, and getting arrested.

Based on the real life experiences of director Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home), the new comedy stars Wahlberg and Bryne as a married couple who decide to become foster parents to three siblings. In the first trailer, Pete and Ellie discover that despite the ups and downs, they might have a “knack” for parenting.

“I just got my first ‘daddy,'” excitingly declares Pete when the youngest child refers to him as her father, much to the dismay of Ellie. “You suck,” she says, prompting her to run after her new daughter. “I want some of that.”

On Tuesday, EW debuted the first photo from Instant Family (seen above), which showed Pete and Ellie at an “adoption picnic” where they meet their prospective children. “The adoption picnic that my wife and I went to was one of the craziest things I’ve ever been to in my life,” Anders told EW. “You just don’t know how to engage in this situation … We’re not supposed to go up to kids who we don’t know and talk to them! The fact that they even have these events is so weird. It was a very uncomfortable event to attend, but at the same time, it was really good for us, because it was one of the first times where we could look around and just see all these kids.”

Instant Family, which also stars Octavia Spencer and Tig Notaro, opens in theaters on Nov. 16.