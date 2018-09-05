Michael Myers makes a brutal house call in new Halloween trailer

“It is everything that the first movie was,” Jamie Lee Curtis says of the new Halloween (in theaters Oct. 19). “It’s simple, it’s terrifying.”

Forty years after starring in John Carpenter’s original horror classic, Curtis, 59, reprises her signature role of Laurie Strode in director David Gordon Green’s film, a direct sequel to the 1978 movie that ignores the events of the many subsequent franchise entries. That means Laurie has been waiting four decades to end the menace of the incarcerated masked killer Michael Myers — and it sounds like she gets her chance.

“The first movie I was running more, and in this movie I’m hunting more,” says Curtis. “[You] watch this woman take back the narrative of her life.”

In the latest trailer for the film, Michael Myers makes a brutal house call — and Laurie Strode vows to kill him.

Halloween costars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Toby Huss, and Will Patton, among others. Watch the new trailer above.

