Brooklyn Horror Film Festival to screen Dylan McDermott serial killer movie and LGBT short film block

What is the most frightening thing about Brooklyn (aside from how much it costs to rent a studio apartment in Williamsburg these days)? That would be the always entertaining — and chilling! — Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, which this year takes place from Oct. 11-18. The event just revealed its second wave of announcements and additions to the schedule include The Clovehitch Killer — which stars Dylan McDermott as a father who may also be the titular murderer — and Starfish, about a grief-stricken woman who must save the world by using clues found on her dead friend’s mixtapes. The 2018 lineup also boasts a block of queer films titled Slayed: LGBT Horror Shorts and a drinking game-night which will feature a special (and one imagines highly raucous) screening of the classic zombie horror-comedy, Return of the Living Dead. Previously announced films included the anthology movie Field Guide to Evil and the Monster Squad documentary Wolfman’s Got Nards.

You can learn more about this year’s event at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival website.