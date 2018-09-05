Anna and the Apocalypse trailer teases Christmas-set zombie musical

Just when you thought filmmakers had run through every conceivable variant on the zombie genre, along comes the trailer for Anna and the Apocalypse — an undead tale that’s also a Christmas movie and a musical. The plot? When a zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven, Anna and her friends are forced to fight, slash, and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones.

Anna and the Apocalypse is directed by John McPhail and stars Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Ben Wiggins, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Marli Siu, Mark Benton, and Paul Kaye. The film opens Nov. 30 in select theaters and will expand nationwide Dec. 7.

Watch the new trailer above.