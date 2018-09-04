Stolen Wizard of Oz ruby slippers recovered after 13-year search

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa G runtime 1 minutes Wide Release Date 08/25/39 performer Ray Bolger, Judy Garland, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr, Billie Burke, Margaret Hamilton, Frank Morgan director Victor Fleming Producers MGM, Warner Home Video distributor MGM author Noel Langley Genre Musical, Sci-fi

There’s no place like home — especially after 13 years in the possession of a thief — for Judy Garland’s iconic ruby slippers from the 1939 cinema classic The Wizard of Oz.

Per the Associated Press, federal authorities revealed Tuesday they have recovered perhaps the most recognizable footwear in all of film history after the crimson heels went missing in 2005 when the culprit broke into a small display case holding the shoes at the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

Everett Collection

Reportedly insured for $1 million, the shoes — which Garland’s Dorothy famously taps together to return home to Kansas following her stay in the fantasy world of Oz — comprise one of four remaining pairs of ruby slippers the actress wore in the film. Leonardo DiCaprio and director Steven Spielberg privately acquired one of the pairs in 2012 for eventual display inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures when it opens in 2019.

Details regarding the stolen pair’s return were not disclosed, though officials with the Minneapolis FBI, the North Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Grand Rapids Police Department have scheduled a Tuesday afternoon press conference to release more information, according to ABC News.