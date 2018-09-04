Helen Mirren is causing trouble in final The Nutcracker and The Four Realms trailer

type Movie release date 11/02/18 performer Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren director Lasse Hallstrom, Joe Johnston

A gift you’ll never forget is coming your way soon, but in the meantime a little teaser.

Ahead of its November 2 release date, the final trailer for Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms dropped on Tuesday and the tyrannical Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren) is gathering her forces and Clara (Mackenzie Foy) is the only one who can stop her.

Directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston, the live-action movie — which is an adaptation of the ballet scored by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky — sees Clara venture into a parallel world where she encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. Keira knightley stars as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

From the looks of the very festive clip, the four realms are snow-capped, colorful, delicious and a little bit dangerous.

Watch the trailer above and catch The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in theaters Nov. 2.