The Favourite

type Movie release date 11/23/18 performer Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman director Yorgos Lanthimos distributor Fox Searchlight Pictures mpaa R Genre Drama

Forget the social propriety commonly associated with 18th century England and prepare for a vicious competition between two ruthless corset-wearers.

The Favourite centers on the fragile Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) and her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz), who governs the country on her behalf. When a new servant Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, Sarah finds herself competing for the Queen’s attention, leading to her waging a vicious battle to secure her connection to the throne.

The trailer offers a glimpse at the heated performances delivered by the period drama’s leads, who coldly antagonize one another in ways that, while vile, are irresistibly comedic. We’re also treated to a preview of stunning pieces from veteran costume designer Sandy Powell, which look flawless even when splattered by mud or bird’s blood.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who helmed the art house shocker The Lobster (also starring Weisz), The Favourite wowed EW’s Chris Nashawaty during the Telluride Film Festival this weekend.

Impressed by “glorious” turns from all three stars, Nashawaty notes the film “couldn’t be further from the corsets and curtsies of your typical Hollywood prestige period piece. It’s more like All About Eve directed by a Satyricon-era Fellini all hopped up with enough sex, deviance, hypocrisy, decadence, and spicy profanity to make your average Masterpiece Theatre patron reach into their PBS tote bag for some smelling salts.”

The Favourite, which also features Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, James Smith, and Mark Gatiss, is set to hit theaters on Nov. 23.