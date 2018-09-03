The Nun teaser showcases horror film's 'secret weapon'

Upcoming horror film The Nun (out Sept. 7) stars two familiar faces in Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story) and Demian Bichir (The Hateful Eight) as well as Bonnie Aarons, who reprises her role of a demonic nun from The Conjuring 2. But when EW recently spoke with filmmaker Corin Hardy, the director was keen to hype the contributions of a fourth cast member, Jonas Bloquet.

“I think he’s going to be a big star,” said Hardy. “He’s sort of the secret weapon of this film in a way. He was in Paul Verhoeven’s Elle, and he plays Frenchie, who’s this delivery man in the movie. He’s the guy that discovers the body of the nun at the start. He’s part of what is a trio, really. We talk a lot about Father Burke (Bichir) and Sister Irene (Farmiga), but it’s also Frenchie who goes with them. He’s like the guy that takes them on their journey.”

Watch a new teaser for The Nun which showcases Bloquet, above.