The next installment of the Die Hard movies has a new title — and it’s not Die Hard: Year One. Instead, what will now be the sixth release from the franchise surrounding Bruce Willis‘ John McClane will be known as simply McClane, EW has confirmed.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura initially revealed the news in an interview with Empire magazine. “You can tell our intention by the fact that the title page we handed in [for the script] says, McClane,” he said. “We want you to get invested in John McClane more than ever before.”

Di Bonaventura also confirmed what Willis previously said in 2015 about the next chapter, that the story will “bounce back and forth” between present-day McClane and a younger McClane. “I don’t know how you do Die Hard without Bruce,” di Bonaventura said. “The idea that he’s not very significant in this movie is not accurate at all. We are gonna explore John McClane in his 20s. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version.”

Die Hard: Year One was an earlier title treatment given to the project around the time Len Wiseman, the director behind Live Free or Die Hard, had first been in negotiations to direct.

When we last touched base with Die Hard, it was the fifth film — A Good Day to Die Hard, released in 2013 — that saw McClane heading to Russia to meet up with his son (Jai Courtney), who turned out to be an undercover operative for the CIA.

Just as Willis, 63, recently returned to another old franchise with Glass, the secret sequel to M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable and Split, he will now return to Die Hard. Other plot details are officially under wraps, but we at least definitively know one thing: “Die Hard is not a Christmas movie!” So sayeth the real McClane.