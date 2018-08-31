type Movie release date 09/14/18 performer Boyd Holbrook, Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn director Shane Black distributor 20th Century Fox Genre Sci-fi, Action

The final red-band trailer for The Predator is nearly wall to wall with human vs. predator action — and quippy f-bomb banter — courtesy of writer-director Shane Black (Lethal Weapon).

The fourth installment in the series (well, sixth if you count those AvP titles), stars Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as a former Army ranger who existence of a hunting party of alien Predators (looking perhaps more buffed out than ever), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) as a former Marine who enlists a predator-hunting team and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) as an agent running the operation. The trailer seems to tease one particular Alpha Predator who “brought his dogs with him.”

The Predator opens wide (ha!) on Sept. 14.