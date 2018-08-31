Final The Predator red-band trailer full of R-rated mayhem 

James Hibberd
August 31, 2018 at 09:28 AM EDT

The Predator

type
Movie
release date
09/14/18
performer
Boyd Holbrook, Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn
director
Shane Black
distributor
20th Century Fox
Genre
Sci-fi, Action

The final red-band trailer for The Predator is nearly wall to wall with human vs. predator action — and quippy f-bomb banter — courtesy of writer-director Shane Black (Lethal Weapon).

The fourth installment in the series (well, sixth if you count those AvP titles), stars Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as a former Army ranger who existence of a hunting party of alien Predators (looking perhaps more buffed out than ever), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) as a former Marine who enlists a predator-hunting team and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) as an agent running the operation. The trailer seems to tease one particular Alpha Predator who “brought his dogs with him.”

The Predator opens wide (ha!) on Sept. 14.

