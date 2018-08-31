Rob Reiner ruined takes while shooting The Princess Bride from laughing

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

It turns out you’re not the only one who can’t stop laughing at The Princess Bride.

Director Rob Reiner frequently ruined takes while filming, he tells Lola Ogunnaike while sitting down as a guest of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing.

Reiner found it particularly difficult to keep a straight face when Billy Crystal was on set. “Billy ad-libbed a lot while we were shooting and I started laughing,” he says. “I’d laugh. I ruined five or six takes because you know when he says ‘A mutton, lettuce, and tomato sandwich?’ I was gone.”

The director reminisces about his own favorite lines from the film, paying tribute particularly to “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father, prepare to die” amidst the many fan favorites. Reiner shares a story of being out to eat while famed mobster John Gotti was also in the restaurant and Reiner encountered one of Gotti’s henchmen who quoted those words back to him.

