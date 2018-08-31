Cats film adaptation to take release date originally slated for Wicked

The Cats will prowl into theaters first.

Two film adaptations of a couple of Broadway’s biggest musicals are doing a switcheroo. No, felines aren’t heading to the Land of Oz, but Universal Pictures did announce Friday that Cats is getting Wicked‘s release date. Cats will now be released on Dec. 20, 2019 and Wicked, which was originally to be released on that day, will be re-dated soon to accommodate production scheduling.

The film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, directed by Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl), will employ fancy new technology to make the actors playing the cats more animalistic. Those cast members include Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden, and Ian McKellen who will be coached into catlike positions by acclaimed choreographer Wayne McGregor (Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them).

Cats — one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history — premiered back in 1981 and is based on poet T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. It has won numerous theatrical honors including seven Tony Awards.