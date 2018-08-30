Why director Rob Reiner changed the original end of When Harry Met Sally

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 96 minutes performer Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby director Rob Reiner distributor Columbia Pictures author Nora Ephron Genre Romance, Comedy

Can you imagine the frustration if, at the end of classic rom-com When Harry Met Sally, Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) didn’t get together? After ALL that?! Thank goodness that wasn’t the ultimate decision of director Rob Reiner.

“I was single for ten years and making a mess of my personal life, in and out of relationships and not being able to make anything work,” Reiner tells PeopleTV’s Lola Ogunnaike on the latest episode of Couch Surfing. “The first draft of the script — or the draft we were going to shoot — Harry and Sally weren’t going to get together. They meet each other years later and then walk separate ways.”

Luckily for fans of rom-coms and epic love stories everywhere, Reiner met his wife while making the movie and it inspired him to change the ending of the movie, written by the late Nora Ephron. “We changed the ending and this is what we came up with,” says Reiner of the film’s beloved ending where Harry and Sally do in fact (eventually!) get together, adding that Crystal even came up with some of the dialogue in the final scene.

