type Movie release date 10/05/18 performer Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga director Bradley Cooper distributor Warner Bros. mpaa R

A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper’s highly anticipated directorial debut, finally has its world premiere Friday at the Venice Film Festival.

Now, Cooper’s costar Lady Gaga has unveiled the exhilarating soundtrack from Born, featuring music sung live by both Cooper and Gaga. The details were shared Thursday via her Instagram stories:

For those that have watched (and re-watched) the trailer multiple times, some of these songs should look familiar.

“Maybe It’s Time” is the song Cooper sings at the very beginning of the trailer.

“Shallow” is the pivotal moment in the trailer and film when Cooper’s Jackson and Gaga’s Ally hit the stage together for the first time.

“I’ll Never Love Again” is the beautiful, haunting ballad Gaga had to perform moments after she found out her good friend, Sonja Durham, had passed away.

“My very, very, very dear friend Sonja died of cancer that day,” Gaga in EW’s recent cover story on A Star Is Born. “We were supposed to shoot in, like, 30 minutes, and I left the set because her husband called me and I could hear her in the background and I just got in the car and drove. I missed her by 15 minutes and she died. I literally laid with her, with her husband, and their dog, and his son…. When I came back, Bradley was so gentle with me and we got through it. I performed the song. He was like, ‘You don’t have to do it again. It’s okay.’ All I wanted to do was sing. I’ll never forget that day. It was really a special scene, and I’ll always remember that moment.”

The soundtrack for A Star Is Born features 19(!) new songs and 15 dialogue tracks from the film.

The music for the film was a collaboration between Cooper and Gaga and a group of artists including Lukas Nelson (Willie Nelson’s son, who also appears in the film), Mark Ronson, Jason Isbell, Dave Cobb, Paul Kennerley, and Hillary Lindsey.

Both the film and the soundtrack of A Star Is Born will be unveiled on Oct 5.