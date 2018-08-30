Ed Sheeran to play Ed Sheeran in Danny Boyle's next movie

If you’re in love with the shape of Ed Sheeran, you’ll get the chance to see him in a new light next year.

The singer-songwriter is playing his first major movie role in Danny Boyle’s next feature, which is slated for release in September 2019, the Associated Press reports.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sheeran portrays himself in the untitled film, which is written by Richard Curtis (Love Actually) and stars Himesh Patel (EastEnders) as a musician who wakes up to discover he’s the only person on the planet who remembers the Beatles.

“Then I discover him and take him on tour,” Sheeran told the AP. “Then he gets much, much bigger than me through doing stuff. Yeah, it’s very clever. I got to actually kind of learn how to act.… With the Game of Thrones thing, that was literally me popping in for a day and making a cameo. Or Bastard Executioner was me popping in for a day. But this was like full days on set, like full 12-hour days.”

Sheeran completed filming earlier this year amid his latest tour, telling the AP he alternated between several days of touring and a few days of shooting for nearly two months.

The best-selling artist can also be seen as himself in the new Apple Music documentary Songwriter. He previously told EW he made the film to shine a light on his songwriting work. “It’s so important for me to be seen as a songwriter rather than just a puppet — like, you want people to think these thoughts and feelings are yours,” Sheeran said. “Often when you are the artist and you have other people on the songwriting credits, people assume you don’t write your songs.”

Boyle, meanwhile, recently dropped out of directing the next James Bond movie, due to “creative differences.”