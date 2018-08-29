Watch the stunning first trailer for Orson Welles’ final film The Other Side of the Wind

More than three decades after his death, Orson Welles is releasing a new movie.

Netflix unveiled Wednesday the first trailer for the renowned filmmaker’s final feature The Other Side of the Wind, a project which began production in 1970 and remained unfinished after the Citizen Kane visionary died in 1985. Producer Frank Marshall, however, found hundreds of reels of film negatives in a Parisian vault in the spring of 2017, and subsequently worked with Polish filmmaker Filip Jan Rymsza to complete the film.

José María Castellví/Netflix

Starring John Huston, Peter Bogdanovich, Susan Strasberg, and Oja Kodar (Welles’ late-in-life partner), the film appears to be loosely based on Welles’ life, following a grizzled director (Huston) who returns to Los Angeles after exiling himself in Europe before mounting a comeback picture.

Oscar-winning composer Michel Legrand (The Thomas Crown Affair) composed a new score for the film’s 2018 release, while editor Bob Murawski, who has an Academy Award for his work on Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker, reassembled the narrative.

The Other Side of the Wind — set to hold its world premiere Friday at the 2018 Venice International Film Festival — releases Nov. 2 in select theaters and on Netflix. Watch the film’s first trailer above.